In Iowa, 2,877 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 236,794.
The state's related death toll increased by 70 in the same time period, moving to 2,519.
In Wisconsin, there were 4,618 new cases today, pushing the total to 399,708.
There were 82 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,502.
In Illinois, 10,959 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 192 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 759,562 cases and 12,830 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)