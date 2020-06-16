Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Three additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s total was 387 at the latter time — the 15th-highest in the state. From 5 p.m. Monday, June 8, to the same time on Monday, June 15, the county recorded 20 additional cases, which is an average of less than three per day.
- An additional related death in Dubuque County was reported between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s total now is 22 — the eighth-highest in the state.
- The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus at Dubuque Specialty Care who have recovered jumped during the 24-hour span, from 14 to 21. In all, 51 cases have been reported there. It is one of two long-term-care outbreaks in the Iowa portion of the TH coverage area. As of Monday night, Edgewood Convalescent Home still had 10 cases, with two recovered.
- Statewide, 156 new cases were reported from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday, pushing the total to 24,082. Six additional related deaths were reported, so that total rose to 658.
- In Wisconsin, 174 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, pushing the state total to 22,932. Two additional related deaths were added to the state’s official count, now at 694.
- No new cases were reported Monday in Crawford, Grant, Iowa or Lafayette counties, but public health officials there continued to advise residents to be cautious of the coronavirus — and of scams.
- The Grant County Health Department reminded residents that they continue to do “contact tracing,” which involves reaching out to the contacts of people who are diagnosed with coronavirus to try to stem further spread of COVID-19. While the department will reach out to people in those situations, “they do not make recorded message calls or ‘robo’ calls to you. Grant County Health Department officials will not ask for your Social Security, bank account or credit card numbers,” a reference to scams that have popped up in connection with the public health emergency.
- The Lafayette County Health Department on Monday shared a post from the La Crosse County Health Department in response to the question, “What happens if I am COVID-19 positive and do not know who I have been around?” The public alert from La Crosse County issued Monday listed six bars and a beach and asked people who had visited those areas in a three-day span earlier this month to contact the department because they might have been exposed to COVID-19.
- In Illinois, 473 new cases and 19 additional related deaths were reported Monday. That pushed the state’s totals to 133,016 cases and 6,326 deaths.
- Two additional new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, so its total climbed to 36, while the number of recovered inched up to 31.