Wisconsin officials announced 112 new cases and 12 more related deaths on Thursday.
The state now has had 2,885 positive results and 111 related deaths.
In Iowa, officials reported 125 more confirmed cases.
There have been 1,270 confirmed cases in the state and 29 related deaths, after two more were reported Thursday. Both of those deaths were Linn County residents older than 60.
In Illinois, 1,344 new cases were announced Thursday, along with 66 related deaths. The statewide totals for both now are 16,422 and 528, respectively.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: