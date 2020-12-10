In Iowa, 2,246 new cases were of COVID-19 were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 251,028.
Following a change in the way the state classifies COVID-19 deaths, the total number of deaths increased by 99 to 3,120 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, there were 4,034 new cases today, pushing the total to 426,099.
There were 57 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,934.
In Illinois, 11,101 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 196 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 823,531 cases and 13,861 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)