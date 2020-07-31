In Iowa, there were 631 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the total of positive cases to 44,475.
Eleven additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 865.
In Wisconsin, another 832 new cases were reported today. The state's total was 52,940.
Fifteen additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 934.
In Illinois, 1,941 new cases and 21 additional related deaths were reported today.
The state’s totals moved to 178,837 cases and 7,495 deaths.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)