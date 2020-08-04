Dubuque City Council members are poised to consider joining other Iowa communities in mandating face masks in the hopes it will create a stronger, unified response to COVID-19 and curb a resurgence in virus activity.
“We are absolutely not stopping the spread of this virus in our community, and it’s becoming very clear,” Dubuque Council Member Brad Cavanagh said Monday during a monthly COVID-19 work session. “Watching this whole pandemic in our community has, honestly, been like watching a slow-moving train wreck.”
The discussion comes after a White House report last week recommended that in Dubuque County, based on its heightened, “red zone” COVID-19 activity, bars and gyms should be closed, restaurants should restrict indoor dining and promote outdoor dining, and face masks should be required in all businesses. It also listed the city of Dubuque as a “red-zone” community due to its heightened virus activity.
Public health and infectious-disease experts are in near-unanimous agreement, and multiple studies have verified that face coverings are effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has encouraged Iowans to wear face masks when they are unable to remain at least 6 feet away from others in public and has organized a public information campaign to “Step Up. Mask Up.” But the governor has rebuffed calls from medical and public health professionals to require masks, arguing last week that such mandates are ineffective and often not enforced.
“All along we’ve said if you can’t social distance, wear a mask,” Reynolds said during a Thursday press conference. “We know that those are two things that can help slow the spread and have an impact on COVID-19 in our state. I believe that Iowans are doing the right thing, and I’m doing it through a PR campaign. There’s not a silver bullet…there’s not a single answer.”
Reynolds added that some people “would tell you just the opposite” of scientists who say face masks help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Dubuque City Council members on Monday shot back at the governor’s refusal to issue a mask mandate.
“We have schools starting in 11 days,” Cavanagh said. “We are inviting back thousands of college students into town by the end of this month. Businesses are clearly still struggling across most sectors. ... I really do feel it’s time for us to act as a local governing body. ... I honestly think that we’re missing our window at this point. I think we need to do it, and we need to do it now.
“The governor’s not doing this. We are at the point of begging her, and she’s not getting it done. She’s not coming to our community’s aid. We need to take whatever steps we can to keep our economy open, keep our schools open and keep life moving in the direction without people getting sick and eventually dying.”
Fellow Council Members Ric Jones, Kevin Lynch and Laura Roussell supported Cavanagh’s call for a local mask order.
“The lack of leadership from Des Moines and Washington (D.C.) has been reprehensible,” Lynch said. “It’s turned into a political battle as opposed to a health care battle, and that’s terribly unfortunate.”
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. President and CEO Rick Dickinson, as well, criticized Reynolds for not issuing a statewide mask mandate or at least allow local communities to do so.
“If we don’t control the virus, the virus controls us,” he said. “I am concerned about our economy going forward without controlling the virus.”
While unsure how the city would enforce a mask mandate, “nonetheless, it’s something that has to be done, and it has to be done quickly,” Lynch said.
“It’s going to ruffle some feathers. But that’s OK. I think this is our job,” he said.
Last week, public health directors in six of Iowa’s 10 largest counties, including Dubuque County, called on Reynolds to mandate the use of face coverings. And five Dubuque Community School Board members last week sent a letter to the county Board of Health, asking that city and county officials issue a mask mandate.
Some Iowa communities have issued a mask mandate in defiance of opinions from the governor’s office and Iowa Attorney General’s Office that local officials lack authority to enforce their own mask mandates.
Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson issued a mask order on July 5, but the county attorney has said he would not enforce the order.
Last month, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a proclamation requiring residents to wear face masks.
Teague cited portions of Iowa Code and the state constitution that reaffirm a municipal government’s authority to determine local affairs.
Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol said he plans “to come up with some way of getting some consensus in a very quick manner to address this” and would be in contact with council members today about how to proceed.