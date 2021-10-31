The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported since Wednesday in the tri-state area, although Iowa’s public health data is updated only once per week.
- Thirty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Grant County, Wis., were confirmed from Wednesday to Saturday. Elsewhere in southwest Wisconsin, Lafayette County had 30 new cases in that time; Iowa County, 25; and Crawford County, 17. Jo Daviess County, Ill., had eight new cases.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, unchanged from Wednesday.
- As of Saturday, 165,569 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 68.1% of the population that is at least 12 years old. That number showed a decline since Wednesday because CDC reporting lists, without explanation, show a decline in the number of Jo Daviess County vaccinations.
- For current information on Dubuque County vaccination opportunities, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data released Thursday showed that, as of Wednesday, 21 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, down two from two weeks earlier. Five Clayton County residents were hospitalized, an increase of two in that time span, as were three Jones County residents, unchanged. One Delaware County resident and one Jackson County resident were hospitalized, unchanged from two weeks prior.
- As of Thursday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 36 active cases among students, a decline of 42 since Wednesday, and nine among staff, a decrease of one. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 10 active cases among students systemwide and zero staff cases, figures that had not been updated since Wednesday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 35 student cases on Friday, down two from Wednesday, and 11 staff cases, a decrease of one. Sageville Elementary, which had been requiring masks due to the school’s COVID rate surpassing 3%, has dropped below that figure, and masks will be optional beginning Monday.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,752,437 Iowans were fully vaccinated, 65.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 4,378 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 790,282. The state’s related deaths increased by 41 to 8,483.
- As of Saturday, 3,392,391 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 67.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 5,250 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,695,524. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 64 to 25,771.
- As of Saturday, 7,625,641 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 70.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.