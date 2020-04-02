The first case of COVID-19 infection has been confirmed in Delaware County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
A Delaware County resident who is 61 to 80 years old is one of 66 new positive cases reported statewide today. That marks a 12% increase in COVID-19 infections over figures announced Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 614.
Additionally, two more people -- older residents of Linn County -- have died after contracting the novel strain of coronavirus, the IDPH reported. Eleven people, including one Dubuque County resident, have died from the illness statewide.
Another Jones County infection also was reported today, bringing that county's total to five. Dubuque County has 22 confirmed cases, Jackson County has one and Clayton County has two.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will host a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today. The event will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/IAGovernor/.