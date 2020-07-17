Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 64 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, for a county total of 1,103. There were no additional deaths reported. In that 24-hour span, the county logged 703 new test results, for a positivity rate of 9.1%. Overall, the county’s positive test rate is 6.7%. Thirteen people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
- Epic Health and Wellness of Dubuque will administer a pop-up Test Iowa site from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry Road, Maquoketa. The pop-up site will be postponed until Saturday, Aug. 1, in the event of rain.
- Jackson County’s total of positive cases rose by nine to 82 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. Jones County’s total of confirmed cases rose by five to 85 in that 24-hour span. Delaware County added three new cases for a total of 60 and Clayton County had one additional case, bringing its total to 52.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 837 to 37,134. The state reported 13 additional deaths, for a total of 780.
- Grant County health officials reported six additional confirmed cases, for a total of 235 on Thursday. Lafayette County reported one additional case, Crawford and Iowa counties remained unchanged Thursday.
- Drive-thru testing in Darlington, Wis., will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at 11974 Ames Road.
- Drive-thru testing in Cuba City, Wis., will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, along Harding Place.
- Statewide, Wisconsin’s number of confirmed infections rose by 900 cases, bringing its total to 39,627. There were four more related deaths, so that toll moves to 831.
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., saw two more cases, for a total of 60, on Thursday.
- Illinois’ statewide tally of confirmed cases rose by 1,257 Thursday for a total of 157,950 cases. The state recorded 25 additional deaths, so that toll moves to 7,251 deaths.