Three additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's death toll rose to 184, the sixth-highest in the state.
One additional death was also reported in Clayton County during the 24-hour period, raising the county's death toll to 52.
Sixteen additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County, increasing its total to 11,937.
The county's 14-day positivity rate fell to 8.3% as of 11 a.m. today.
Clayton County did not report any additional cases, remaining at 1,565.
Jones County recorded four new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 2,802. The county's death toll remained at 53.
Jackson County had two additional cases during the 24-hour period, raising the total to 2,020. The county reported no additional deaths, remaining at 37.
Delaware County reported no additional cases, remaining at 1,809. The county reported no additional deaths, so the toll remained at 37.
As of 11 a.m. today, one Dubuque County long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. The state lists Stonehill Care Center with 27 COVID-19 cases. The facility reported six of those cases coming during the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 810 additional cases during the 24-hour period, as its total climbed to 323,323.
The state reported 34 additional related deaths, and the cumulative toll moved to 5,067.