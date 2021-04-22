The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Wednesday’s developments included:
- No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Seventeen more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Wednesday, 92,399 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 30.6% of the area’s population.
- In Dubuque, drive-through, no-appointment vaccination clinics will be held from noon to 7 p.m. today at the Grand Riverview Center vaccination site.
There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at Pearson Hall at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa. To schedule an appointment, visit osterhausrx.com
- , click on the “COVID-19 Information” button and complete an online form.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Wednesday. The data stated that, as of Monday, five Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized — a decrease of three from Sunday. Four such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized — an increase of one from Sunday. Three such residents of Jones County were hospitalized, the same as Sunday. No such residents of Clayton and Jackson counties were hospitalized as of Monday, unchanged from the day before.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 4.1%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 3.2%; Delaware County, 3.3%; Jackson County, 3.7%; and Jones County, 2.6%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 642 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 361,424.
- The state had reported six additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, raising the death toll to 5,899.
- As of Wednesday, 911,336 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 15,464 from Tuesday.
- In Wisconsin, there will be a vaccination clinic today, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Broske Center in Platteville. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call the health department at 608-723-6416.
- Wisconsin reported 626 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 592,262. The state’s death toll increased by three to 6,721.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 1.6 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 28.8% of the population.
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., appointments are available for the Midwest Medical Center clinic today.
- .
- There were 2,765 new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,309,552. The state reported 22 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,722.
- Illinois also reported more than 3.4 million residents were fully vaccinated — 27.4% of the state’s population.