On Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide topped the 1.1 million mark, with more than 60,000 deaths.
But the true numbers are believed to be much higher, because of testing shortages, many cases that have gone unreported — the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms in most people — and suspicions that some countries are covering up the extent of their outbreaks.
As medical officials continue their work to curtail the spread of COVID-19, an important part of the process is tracking the prior movement of those confirmed to have the virus.
Each county is required to handle that in close coordination with its state government.
In Dubuque County, that weighty task has been entrusted to the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association.
Out of its unassuming office building on Iowa Street, VNA staff help head off further spread by interviewing patients, physicians and the labs where positive tests were processed.
“All staff in the building have been trained on COVID,” VNA Manager Stacey Killian told the Dubuque County Board of Health during a recent meeting. “All of our nurses have done the disease investigations.”
That work is not easy. Once a laboratory gets a positive result, it notifies the facility that conducted the test. Then, that facility contacts both the patient in question and the VNA.
“Once the patient is notified, we do a case investigation form,” Killian said.
These include basic information about the patient, such as:
- If the person lives in a long-term care or correctional facility.
- If the person is homeless.
- Where the person is at in the course of the disease.
- Where the person is believed to have been exposed.
- If the person has traveled recently.
- And more.
“We get demographics, symptoms, close contacts they’ve had recently, if those contacts had symptoms or were diagnosed with the coronavirus,” Killian said. “We provide the isolation guidance, go over the symptoms and then follow them every single day.”
VNA nurses are working from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days per week so someone is ready to jump on an investigation as soon as a positive test result comes in. Killian and a few other nurses are dedicated solely to the work, but luckily, the bench is also deep.
“They can go 43-deep, I believe,” said County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert. “And they don’t hesitate to bring us in as well, if they need it.”
Added Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque: “I have staff, and Patrice has at least one staff that could step in, too, which we’ve done in various outbreaks.”
The VNA has been the go-to communicable disease tracer for Dubuque County for decades.
“We’ve been doing this for well over 20 years and are as well prepared as we can be for something none of us could have seen coming,” Killian told the health board.
That’s good as the contact tracing work becomes more and more important as more cases are confirmed in the area.
“In the beginning, it was different because so many of them were travel-related,” Corrigan said. “It was easy. It gets a little harder now, especially now that we know people are spreading it without being symptomatic.
“Hopefully, as we learn more through the gathering of this data, they’ll learn how to narrow timeframes for infectability. Our contact tracing may end up being more meaningful.”
This is also how the Iowa Department of Public Health has come up with all of its own tracking of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Delaware County, Iowa; Grant County, Wis.; and Jo Daviess County, Ill.; the same work is being done by county health departments and being reported to their state health departments.
As crucial as this tracing is, Killian told Dr. Bobby Koneru — a board of health member and medical liaison for the Dubuque County Emergency Response team — that the positive test results about which the VNA is notified remains just a fraction of the local cases.
“The number we’re seeing are the very, critically ill,” she said. “I think there are lots who are having symptoms that are mild or moderate who are not coming in. (These numbers) are a real poor indication of how much we have in the community.”
While her team is focused on reducing the spread of those confirmed to have COVID-19, she urged people to follow other simple steps to do the same thing.
Stay home if at all possible. Practice social distancing if you go out — and even in your home, when you can, Killian said.