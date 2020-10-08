Sixty-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed form 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,896.
There were 203 new tests in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 32,023. That means the county had a positivity rate of 30.0% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate inched up to 12.2%.
Both Delaware and Jackson counties reported seven new cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, bringing their respective totals to 538 and 422. Four new cases were recorded in Jones County for a total of 330. There were two new cases in Clayton County, as its tally climbed to 301.
No additional related deaths were reported in the time frame in any of the five counties. Dubuque County remained at 47, Delaware County stayed at four, and there are still three each for Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Reported cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester ticked up three in the past 24 hours, for a total of 61. Of those reported cases, 37 people have recovered.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained steady with 17 total cases, 14 of whom are recovered.
Likewise, cases reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care were steady at 19, of which seven have recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,514 additional cases in the 24-hour span, pushing the total to 95,870.
The death toll in Iowa rose by five to 1,419.