In Iowa, there were 1,706 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, increasing the total to 280,306.

The state’s related death toll increased by 69 to 3,891.

In Wisconsin, there were 3,810 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 481,102.

There were 41 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,859.

In Illinois, there were 8,009 new cases reported Thursday, along with 133 more related deaths.

That pushed the state’s totals to 963,389 cases and 16,490 deaths

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID-19 in Iowa? (12-31-2020)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Thursday. 
Illinois COVID-19 12/31/2020
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Thursday. 
Wisconsin COVID-19 12/31/2020
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Thursday. 

