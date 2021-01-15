In Iowa, there were 1,317 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, increasing the total to 302,788.
The state reported six additional related death, moving the death toll to 4,257.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,269 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 518,251.
There were 32 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,322.
In Illinois, there were 6,642 new cases reported Friday, along with 123 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s total to 1,059,324 and 18,049 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)