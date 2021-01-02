PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville will continue to serve as a COVID-19 surge testing site through mid-January.
The site features free, rapid-response COVID-19 testing available to community members as well as students, faculty and staff, according to a press release. Test results are available in about 15 minutes.
Testing will be conducted on Bo Ryan Court in Williams Fieldhouse. Participants are asked to park in Lot 9, between the student center and the fieldhouse.
Testing will be conducted starting Monday, Jan. 4, and be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Register at doineedacovid19test.com.