Janet Buls has some advice for tri-state area residents stuck at home, with limited opportunities to shop for groceries and who open their pantries to find seemingly random supplies of dry and canned goods.
“Find the things you like, take that one item, and think about how you could combine it with other things,” said Buls, health and wellness coordinator at Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging. “I love pesto. It goes with pasta, it goes with vegetables. Take that one item and think about what it could go great with.”
Buls discussed pantry food safety and meal ideas Monday during a Facebook Live presentation. After the presentation she said her aim was to provide practical tips for making meals with common items on hand in pantries — an increasingly important consideration during the social-distancing and self-isolating recommendations of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve actually been planning for this my whole life,” Buls said. “I grew up on a farm 10 miles from a grocery store.”
Buls said tips for making canned and dry foods a foundation for meals is appropriate for any times people have difficulty regularly restocking their kitchens.
“It could be this (pandemic), it could be a snowstorm,” she said. “We want to keep people eating well.”
Buls’ tips for food safety include:
Consider the state of
the cans of canned goods“When you pick the can up, see if there are any bulges. When you put it on the counter, does it sit well? If there are bulges, you probably want to pitch that. We don’t want people getting ill by eating something that isn’t safe.”
Follow the three S’s of food safety — sound, see, smell“When I open a can, I want to listen to what it sounds like. If it sounds loud or there is a little spurting, you will want to discard that immediately. That could indicate there is bacteria in there. Once you open the can, you want to see what the food looks like. If you open a can of tomato sauce and it looks chunky, or if there’s a little bit of film on it, toss it. Then you want to make sure it smells like it should smell.”
Buls’ tips for meal ideas include:
Select shelf-stable itemsBuls said to look for items that can be safely stored at room temperature for long periods of time — so-called “shelf-stable” items.
“Some things I like to have are brown rice or macaroni. Chicken broth, beef broth and vegetable broth are items that are shelf-stable for a long time. Canned, evaporated milk can be good for a couple of years.”
Stock high-protein snacks“Walnuts and almonds are a good way to have some shelf-stable proteins. In the fridge, processed egg whites are nice to have for scrambled eggs or omelets.”
Boost fiber, protein with black beans“Black beans are becoming really popular. They are a great way to increase your fiber and your protein. You can mash beans and mix them with bread crumbs to make a black-bean burger and use different kinds of onions in them. You can dress those burgers up or dress them down.”