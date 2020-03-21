The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has announced the first recipients of grant funds offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourteen nonprofits have received a total of $125,000 of funds meant to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on at-risk populations, such as the elderly and low-income residents.

Recipients are:

  • Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque: $10,000
  • Cascade Food Pantry: $2,500
  • Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque: $10,000
  • Dubuque Area Labor Harvest: $10,000
  • Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA: $10,000
  • Dubuque Food Pantry: $10,000
  • Dubuque Rescue Mission: $10,000
  • East Central Intergovernmental Association: $10,000
  • Hillcrest Family Services: $10,000
  • Iowa Legal Aid: $10,000
  • Resources Unite: $10,000
  • Rural Community Food Pantry: $2,500
  • Salvation Army of Dubuque: $10,000
  • Visiting Nurses Association: $10,000

