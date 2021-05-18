Five additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total moved to 13,390.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county's toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Seven additional cases were reported in Jackson County as of 11 a.m. today. The county's total rose to 2,228.
Three additional cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the county's total to 2,100.
One additional case was reported in Jones County. The county's total increased to 2,992.
The State of Iowa reported one fewer case in Clayton County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total lowered to 1,695.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties’ death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42, and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 369,637 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 196 during the 24-hour span.
Seven additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported during that time, raising the death toll to 6,013.