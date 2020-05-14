DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Legislature will resume its session on June 3 after a months-long break as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
Republicans who control both legislative chambers agreed to suspend the Legislature on March 16 and then extended the break as the state dealt with the outbreak. The action announced by legislative leaders came as Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, announced she was allowing most businesses to reopen across the state.
A legislative panel will meet by phone today to officially enact the plan announced by the Republican leaders.Lawmakers also will reopen the Capitol on Monday, though everyone entering the building will first need to undergo a health screening. Facemasks are recommended for those who can’t maintain social distance from others.
Marshalltown officer shoots, injures teen in confrontationMARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A teenager has been injured in an officer-involved shooting in central Iowa, police there said.
The shooting happened before dawn Wednesday morning in Marshalltown when officers were called to a neighborhood near Rogers Elementary School for a disturbance, station WHO-TV reported.
Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper said the call was made just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, and arriving officers encountered a 17-year-old boy who did not respond to police commands or being shocked by a stun gun and was shot when he charged officers. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed to be life-threatening, Tupper said.
Tupper said Wednesday that officials would not release the names of the teen or the officer who shot him. The officer has been placed on paid leave, which is standard policy in officer-involved shootings.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation into the shooting.
Milwaukee officer charged with homicide in off-duty fightMILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a Milwaukee police officer Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide, accusing him of fatally choking a man during a fight at the off-duty officer’s home.
Michael Mattioli, 32, was charged Wednesday, more than two weeks after 25-year-old Joel Acevedo died of asphyxiation.
Police were called April 19 to Mattioli’s home in Milwaukee and found him straddling Acevedo, who was on his stomach and not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to the criminal complaint. Police said Mattioli apparently had Acevedo in a choke hold. The victim died six days later at a hospital.
Mattioli told an investigator from the district attorney’s office he had some people over for drinks and woke up to find Acevedo going through his pants pockets, so he told Acevedo to get out of his house. Mattioli said Acevedo denied stealing and punched another man as he left, and Mattioli got on top of him and called 911.
Mattioli denied suffocating Acevedo, the complaint said.“I didn’t suffocate the guy. I had my arms around his neck yes, and I held him there but I didn’t suffocate the guy. I didn’t press hard enough,” Mattioli told the investigator.
Defense attorney Michael F. Hart said Mattioli will argue self-defense.
“Officer Mattioli has the same right as anybody else to defend himself and others, particularly in his own home,” Hart said Wednesday.
A first court appearance has not been set. Mattioli, a 13-year police veteran, posted $50,000 bail about three weeks ago and was released from Milwaukee County Jail.