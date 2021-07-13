The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19 case each was reported in Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- As of Monday, 149,870 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.9% of the area’s population of those ages 12 and older.
- Dubuque County health officials announced Monday that future COVID-19 updates will coincide with the Iowa Department of Public Health’s dashboard updates. Last week, the IDPH announced that it would discontinue daily COVID-19 updates and transition to weekly updates on Thursdays.
The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.The most recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, one resident of Dubuque County with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- As of last week’s update, State of Iowa officials were reporting that a total of 374,627 residents have had COVID-19, and there have been 6,149 related deaths.
- As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,537,494 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 57.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday reported 295 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 613,894. The state’s death toll rose by one to 7,357.
- As of Monday, 2,953,731 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 59.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,397,089 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, an increase of 1,592 cases from Friday. The state’s death toll rose by 27 to 23,324.
As of Monday, 5,966,941 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.