EPWORTH, Iowa -- Western Dubuque Community School District announced today that it is suspending all after-school events and activities due to coronavirus concerns.
The district also is suspending events "that involve a large number of people from the public coming into our schools."
"These events are not essential to the operation of our schools," the district said in the announcement.
Such events, which include athletic contests and special events like dances, will be in place until further notice.
The district noted that school will continue to be held as scheduled.