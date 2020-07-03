When Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham announced on May 8 a goal of increased COVID-19 testing so that one out of every 10 Dubuque County residents would have been tested by July 1, it seemed like an improbable aim.
At the time, Dubuque County had just recently surpassed 1,500 completed tests, and the state had offered no help to increase those efforts locally.
But Wickham urged his fellow supervisors and the county Board of Health to pursue the goal. “We’ve proven we have the local resources and expertise,” he said. “We just need the local will to do this.”
As July 1 dawned this week, it appears more than one in 10 Dubuque County residents had been tested — with more than 10,500 tests completed. Dubuque County had the seventh-highest total among counties in the state.
The benchmark of testing 10% of the population can provide better data about how COVID-19 is spreading in our community. As testing became more readily available, more people began taking advantage of it, and patterns emerged.
County supervisors and the Board of Health have done a good job pushing for and attaining more testing in Dubuque. A continued press only can increase understanding of virus transmission.
It took a half-dozen Freedom of Information requests and two reporters digging for a month to come up with last week’s TH story on federal and state stimulus money flowing into Dubuque County.
The Telegraph Herald attempted to track and document the disbursement and utilization of state and federal COVID-19 relief funding in the county as of early June. That’s no easy task. At least more than $200 million in relief funds landed in the county, the TH learned, though that likely isn’t a complete picture.
Tracking tax dollars shouldn’t be a herculean task. Congress has given out trillions of dollars to help keep businesses, colleges and nonprofits running. While the spending has provided much-needed relief to help steady the economy, accountability is a critical piece. Taxpayers should be able to see where every dollar has gone through an accessible database.
We’ve already heard stories of fraud and abuse related to government spending (including more than 1 million checks sent to deceased Americans). An imperative part of government aid must be accountability for taxpayer dollars. Transparency is vital to democracy.
July 3 is synonymous with celebration in this neck of the woods. Typically, Dubuque’s huge fireworks display and airshow is a high point of summer, with tens of thousands of people watching up and down both sides of the Mississippi River.
Unfortunately, like just about everything in 2020, this Independence Day holiday won’t be typical.
It’s a little frightening to even think about the mass gathering of humanity that becomes the Point area of Dubuque on a typical
July 3. This year, that kind of close contact for that many people would surely spell disaster.
As a result of the virus, dozens of community gatherings, church picnics, concerts and parades have been canceled or postponed this summer. It’s easy to let the disappointment of missing those events get to us, especially when people are yearning to be out and about.
Difficult as it is, we must chalk this holiday up to another event sacrificed to COVID-19 and do our best to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. We’ve seen clearly what has happened when large gatherings ensue with little caution. Experts warned of a “second wave,” but we’re seeing an uptick before the first wave was truly gone.
Despite the difficult period our nation and our world is undergoing, Americans have much to be thankful for, living under a banner of freedom. This Independence Day we salute those on the front lines helping all of us survive this pandemic. Here’s to better days ahead for all.