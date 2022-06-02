Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Grant County, Wis., from May 25 to Wednesday.
The TH continues to track local COVID-19 data, now publishing updates on Thursdays.
Related deaths: During the seven-day period, Grant County was the only local county to record any COVID-19-related deaths. The county has had 137 such deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations: There were a total of nine people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. The total was five higher than one week earlier.
COVID-19 community level: As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high for Jones County, Iowa — the first local county to receive that designation since the CDC unveiled this rating system around the beginning of March.
Iowa County, Wis., was given a medium rating again this week, while the other eight counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area received a low rating. Last week, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois were rated at medium.
Nationwide as of Wednesday, 71.5% of counties were rated at the low level, while 20.7% were at the medium level and 7.8% were at the high level.
