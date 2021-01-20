POTOSI, Wis. — The Potosi Branch Library reopened Tuesday for in-person browsing after suspending that option in November due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The library’s hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, according to an online announcement.
The library will continue to offer patrons scheduled curbside pickup of materials.
Masks are required to be worn for everyone age 2 years and older, and only three patrons will be allowed inside the library at a time.
Patrons must stay 6 feet away from others and will have a browsing time limit of 15 minutes.
Youths age 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.