News in your town

47 additional COVID-19 cases in 24 hours in Dubuque County; Iowa's total tops 80,000

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

College athletics: WIAC suspends all sports through Dec. 31

Record 115 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 26 more in Grant County

69 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 6 confirmed cases at Good Neighbor Home in Delaware County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Record 113 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

College athletics: WIAC suspends all sports through Dec. 31

Jo Daviess County among 24 counties at COVID-19 warning level in Illinois

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Dubuque hospital restricts visitors as COVID-19 cases rise in community

Dubuque hospital restricts visitors as COVID-19 cases rise in community

White House task force returns Dubuque County to 'red zone' again; Delaware County remains red zone as well

47 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 27 in Grant County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

45 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 7 cases confirmed at Sunnycrest Manor

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

55 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Making a difference: New class of Rising Stars celebrated at awards ceremony

COVID-19 testing accelerates at UW-P while county sees rise in cases among young adults

Reverse: Big Ten will try to play fall football after all

Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon

55 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours

43 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 9 more in Delaware County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Making a difference: New class of Rising Stars celebrated at awards ceremony

7 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 15 in Grant County

Small businesses open properties to RV owners during pandemic

Iowa governor won't budge on masks even as virus deaths rise

20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 1 more death in Jackson County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

31 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours as 2-week positivity rate hits 15%

Doubt in results of rapid result machines, state data growing in Dubuque County

23 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 7 more in Jones County

Isenhart: Dubuque County should reconsider mask mandate

23 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours as positivity rate inches up

24 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours from just 65 new tests

42 new cases of COVID-19 in Grant County; 33 in Dubuque County in 24 hours

At end of 3rd week of school, 24 COVID-19 cases in WD district, 5 in Dubuque systems

Iowa releases heavily redacted COVID-19 document

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

At end of 3rd week of school, 24 COVID-19 cases in WD district, 5 in Dubuque systems

47 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours