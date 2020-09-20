Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
•Dubuque County reported 47 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s total now stands at 2,773.
•There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span. The county’s death roll remains at 40.
•The county reported 209 new tests during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 22.5%. The county’s to-date positivity rate increased slightly, to 9.9%.
•With 596 new confirmed cases and 2,578 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Sunday rose to 23.1%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Sunday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.2%.
•By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 850 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, an increase of 42 from the previous day.
•One Dubuque County outbreak at a long-term-care center was listed on the state website: Sunnycrest Manor, with seven positive cases, and one recovered. An outbreak is defined as three or more positive cases at a facility.
•Delaware County reported eight additional cases, for a total of 334. Jackson and Jones counties each reported two additional cases, for totals of 297 and 243, respectively. Clayton County reported one additional case, for a total of 231.
•Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 911 during the 24-hour span to reach 80,047.
•Grant County reported three additional cases, increasing the county’s total to 821.
•Free drive-thru testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster, Wis. No appointments are necessary.
•Iowa County reported six additional cases for a total of 150. There were no additional cases reported in Crawford or Lafayette counties.
•Statewide, Wisconsin topped the 100,000-case mark with a total of 101,227. Wisconsin reported four additional related deaths, for a total of 1,242.
•Jo Daviess County reported an additional case in the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 236.The county’s related death toll remained at two.
•Statewide, Illinois reported 1,402 additional cases, increasing the state’s total to 274,258. The state’s death toll rose by 14, to 8,450.
•There were no additional related deaths reported in the 10 counties in the TH coverage area.