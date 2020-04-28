Public health professionals in Dubuque County recently requested that a team from the Iowa Department of Public Health come to the area to host a COVID-19 testing drive.
As the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus climbed over the weekend, the county incident command team reached out to state officials for one of their “strike teams.”
Dubuque County’s confirmed case total climbed from 52 on Thursday, to 62 on Friday, 70 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday. Seven more confirmed cases were announced on Monday.
“If we are selected for this strike team, they will come to our area and do a massive testing for residents of the county,” said county Public Health Director Patrice Lambert during a county Board of Supervisors work session on Monday night. “However, that resident count will be determined by them. We don’t know if it will be 100 people or 1,000 people.”
Lambert said the state would not charge for the service.
“There would not be any cost for them to come except that, like with any increase in testing, we know we will find positives,” she said. “Then, the county will have to do the followup. We would use our Visiting Nurse Association and communicable disease nurses, which would increase some of our costs.”
Lambert said Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office told her that the county would receive an answer to its request in the next few days.
This is a separate program from the TestIowa initiative announced by Reynolds last week. And, according to Lambert, one does not detract from the other.
“I do not believe if we were to have the strike team come that would disqualify us for the TestIowa (mobile testing) site,” she said.
The county also continues to plan its own testing site, if needed, in the parking garage at Grand River Center in Dubuque.
“If providers find that they’re closing in on a surge, we can have it up and running in 72 hours,” Lambert said.
Lambert suggested that local officials continue to pursue “all three paths.”
It is unclear what criteria would be used for testing via some of those paths, though.
“We’re inviting these different folks to come but don’t know what their criteria is,” said county Supervisor Ann McDonough.
During the public comment portion of the supervisors meeting, a Dubuque resident described trying — and failing — to be tested locally, despite having COVID-19 symptoms. He reported that he was told he qualified to be tested after an assessment via TestIowa.com but that he would have to drive to a mobile site in Des Moines.
“It seems like in the area of testing, we seem to be treading water,” said county Supervisor Dave Baker. “We have people not being able to be tested, and we can’t get answers.”
According to state data, 1,117 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Dubuque County as of Monday. The county supervisors supported the incident command team’s efforts to increase testing by any avenue available.