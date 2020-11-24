In Iowa, 3,872 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 215,612.
The state’s related death toll increased by 19 in the same time period, moving to 2,224.
In Wisconsin, there were 6,202 new cases reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 363,973.
There were 104 new related deaths recorded, so that toll moved to 3,115.
In Illinois, there were 9,469 new confirmed and probable cases reported Tuesday, along with 125 additional related deaths.
The state’s totals moved to 674,089 cases and 11,677 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)