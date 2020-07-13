Twenty-four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 985 as of 11 a.m. today.
The county reported an increase of 132 tests during the 24-hour period, reaching a positivity rate for that period of 18%. A total of 15,308 tests have been completed as of 11 a.m. today.
No additional related deaths were reported during the time period. The county's total remains at 23.
Jackson County saw cases rise by three, to 64, during the 24-hour span. Delaware and Jones counties each reported one additional case, for totals of 57 and 72, respectively. Jones County also reported the county's first death.
Clayton County had no additional cases reported.
Statewide, Iowa reported 496 additional confirmed cases and four additional deaths, for totals of 35,502 and 753, respectively.