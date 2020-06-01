Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- One fewer confirmed case of COVID-19 was being reported for Dubuque County as of 5 p.m. Sunday — when the total stood at 344 cases — than at 5 p.m. Saturday. And at one point Sunday, the county’s tally was two lower than on Saturday. Such downward fluctuations often are the result of positive cases having been initially attributed to the incorrect county. This marked the second time in less than one week in which the county’s tally decreased.
- There was no change in the number of related deaths in the county, as that count remained at 18. A total of 174 people diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered. The state website on Sunday night still was displaying Thursday data regarding hospitalizations, showing that, at that time, five people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Dubuque County.
- The case count at Dubuque Specialty Care still was at 49 on Sunday, with 14 recovered. It remains the only long-term-care facility in Dubuque County with an outbreak, meaning at least three confirmed cases. There have been none in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- The number of confirmed cases increased by one in Clayton County, to 35 total, and in Delaware County, to 16, from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. In Clayton County, it marked the fifth time in six days that the total climbed by one more confirmed case.
- Statewide, 385 additional cases were reported between 11 a.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The state total stood at 19,552 at the latter time. Four additional deaths were reported in that time, and the count was at 534 as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported one more confirmed case and now stands at 96.
- Statewide, 173 new confirmed cases were reported Sunday — the lowest single-day total since May 18. The state’s average over the previous four days was 592 new cases per day. The state’s total stood at 18,403 on Sunday. Four more related deaths were recorded, pushing that count to 592.
- The State of Wisconsin’s website recently updated to include epidemic and mortality curves for every county. They can be found at
dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/county.htm.
- The epidemic curve “is used to track the number of illnesses over time and see when peaks of illnesses occur. This figure is showing data by when someone’s symptoms began, also called symptom onset date (or by diagnosis date if symptom onset date is missing, or the patient did not have symptoms). Symptom onset date is more meaningful than using the date when the case was reported because it represents when illnesses occurred, instead of when the person was tested and the result was reported to public health.”
- In Illinois, 1,343 additional cases and 60 additional deaths were reported Sunday. The state’s totals are 120,260 cases and 5,390 deaths.