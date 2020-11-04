EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Edgewood Public Library announced Tuesday morning that it will be closed “for the immediate future.”
The library Board of Trustees made the decision based on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in both Clayton and Delaware counties, according to an online announcement.
During the week from 5 p.m. Oct. 26 to 5 p.m. Monday, Clayton County had 155 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed, while Delaware County’s total climbed by 113 cases during that time.
Curbside pickup and delivery services will still be offered by the library, the announcement stated, and Facebook Live storytimes will continue. Those library patrons who need help setting up an electronic BRIDGES account to access the library’s digital collection can reach out to library staff with questions.
The library can be reached at 563-928-6242.