Hy-Vee will begin limiting meat purchases at all of its locations because of the prospect of shortages of items.
The grocery store chain’s policy begins today, according to a press release on Tuesday.
It states that customers will be limited to four packages of any combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken.
“We have product available at our stores, but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for,” the release states.