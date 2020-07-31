GALENA, Ill. -- Jo Daviess County is one of 11 counties in the state at a "warning level" for COVID-19 because of increases in two or more risk indicators, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The counties had a rise in cases among late teens and 20s and outbreaks associated with business operations and activities including school graduation events, parties, people going to bars, long-term-care outbreaks, clusters of cases associated with restaurants and churches, and big sporting events, according to a press release. Public health officials also point to people not wearing face coverings as a culprit in spreading the virus.
The risk indicators tracked by the state include more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in a week; the number of deaths increasing; weekly test positivity rate of more than 8%; limited intensive-care-unit availability; a surge in weekly emergency department visits; weekly hospital admissions; too few tests performed; and clusters of positive cases.
Over the past 14 days, Jo Daviess County has climbed from 60 to 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county positivity rate for that period was 13%.
Other counties in warning status are Cass, Gallatin, Jackson, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair and White.