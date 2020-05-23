Two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, bringing the county's total to 309 positive cases.
The county death toll remains at 16, while 145 people in the county diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered.
Two new cases were reported in Jackson County between 5 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday for a total of 11. Seven of those individuals have recovered, and Jackson County has no reported coronavirus deaths. There were no new cases or deaths reported in Delaware, Jones or Clayton counties this morning. Delaware County has 14 positive cases and no deaths, Jones County has 36 positive cases and no deaths, and Clayton County has 30 positive cases with three deaths.
Statewide, there were 16,795 positive cases as of 6 a.m. Saturday. The state reported 15 more deaths since Friday evening, for a total of 444.
As of Saturday morning, 123,654 Iowans had been tested, including 4,295 Dubuque County residents. One in 23 Dubuque County residents have been tested and one in 26 Iowans have been tested.
The state's confirmed case count for Dubuque Specialty Care continues to lag behind that 49 cases that the facility's parent company reported as of Monday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 website is undergoing planned maintenance this weekend, and no new data will be reported from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday, May 25.