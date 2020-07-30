LANCASTER, Wis. -- A planned COVID-19 testing event next week in Grant County has been canceled.
Grant County Emergency Management announced today that the planned drive-thru testing site on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster has been nixed "due to a lack of availability by the Wisconsin National Guard."
The local agency urged residents who want to be tested to head to a temporary testing site in Muscoda on Friday, July 31. The site will be located at Riverdale High School, 235 E. Elm St., and open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and participants should be prepared to wait in line.
Grant County had a jump of 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing its total to 313.