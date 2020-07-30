SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

LANCASTER, Wis. -- A planned COVID-19 testing event next week in Grant County has been canceled. 

Grant County Emergency Management announced today that the planned drive-thru testing site on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster has been nixed "due to a lack of availability by the Wisconsin National Guard." 

The local agency urged residents who want to be tested to head to a temporary testing site in Muscoda on Friday, July 31. The site will be located at Riverdale High School, 235 E. Elm St., and open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and participants should be prepared to wait in line.

Grant County had a jump of 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing its total to 313.

