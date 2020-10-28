Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Six local deaths of those with COVID-19 were reported Tuesday — one more in Dubuque County; two each in Grant County, Wis., and
- Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and the first in Crawford County, Wis.
- The state-reported, 14-day positivity rate for Delaware County, Iowa, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday was 22.2% — the highest of the state’s 99 counties. However, the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received dramatically drives down the positivity rate it reports even though those cases have been confirmed. In the 14-day span that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Delaware County had 208 new cases of COVID-19 and 405 new tests, which is a positivity rate of 51.4%.
- Dubuque County reported 49 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- The new cases came on just
- 86 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 57%. The county’s to-date positivity rate moved up to 14.7%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,764 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a decrease of 36 over 24 hours earlier.
- With 1,046 new confirmed cases and 2,836 new tests — based on state totals — the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Tuesday was 36.9%. The state reported the county’s rate as 15.4% at that time — even though the county has not had a single day with a positivity rate of less than 25% in that two-week span.
- Another 27 cases were reported in Clayton County during the 24-hour span, while Delaware County had 18. Jackson County had seven more and Jones County, five.
- The state-reported positivity rate for Jackson County of 19.1% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday was the eighth-highest in the state. But TH calculations based on state totals show a 14-day positivity rate of 34.9%.
- The state-reported rate for Clayton County continues to climb, moving to 16.6% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The TH-calculated rate for that span was 37.5%
The state did not release updated county-level hospitalization numbers Tuesday. On Monday, the state reported that on Sunday there were 27 Dubuque County residents with the coronavirus hospitalized, along with seven from Delaware County, four from Jackson County, three from Jones County and one from Clayton County.
- Iowa continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque has one more case, pushing its tally to 41, as does Edgewood Convalescent Home, which has five. Totals were unchanged at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, 81; MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, 35; and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 20.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,123 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 117,826 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The related death toll increased by 13, rising to 1,661.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had 23 new cases Tuesday, while Lafayette County had 15; Crawford County, 13; and Iowa County, seven.
- Statewide, there were a record 5,262 additional cases Tuesday, increasing the total to 206,311. There were a record 64 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,852. The previous records were 4,591 new cases on
- Oct. 20 and 48 new deaths on Oct. 21.
- In Illinois, the state reported 10 more cases for Jo Daviess County on Tuesday, in addition to the two new related deaths.
- Statewide, there were 4,000 new cases, along with 46 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 382,985 cases and 9,568 deaths.