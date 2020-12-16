The State of Iowa will receive up to 30% fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine initially than previously predicted, state officials announced tonight.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said it was notified by the federal government today that "Iowa, as well as all other states, will not receive the volume of vaccine initially anticipated."
"It appears our allocation may be reduced by as much as 30%," the release continues. "However, we are working to gain confirmation and additional details from our federal partners. It will take us some time to work through next steps and adjust our planning."
The state previously expected that, if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration soon authorizes a vaccine manufactured by Moderna as expected -- in addition to the recently approved Pfizer vaccine -- Iowa would have received 172,000 doses in total over the next three weeks.
A 30% reduction of that total represents 51,600 doses.
The press release issued tonight said state health officials will "provide updates as quickly as we are able to as we confirm additional information."