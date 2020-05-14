Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- In Iowa, a record 32 new COVID-19 cases confirmed and two more related deaths in Dubuque County. Additional information regarding those figures can be found in the story on Page 1A.
- Two more cases were reported in Delaware County, boosting its total to 10. Additionally, for the first time in days, the figures reported by Regional Medical Center in Manchester and by the Iowa Department of Public Health match. The state agency routinely has reported inaccurate information for the county.
- Statewide, there were 377 additional cases reported Wednesday, pushing the state total to 13,289. Seventeen more related deaths were reported, so that toll now stands at 306.
- In Wisconsin, two more cases and one more death were reported in Grant County. With 10 deaths, the county once again has more than twice-as-big Dubuque County. One more case each was reported in Crawford and Lafayette counties on Wednesday.
- Statewide, there were 291 new cases confirmed in Wisconsin — an increase of 98 compared to Tuesday’s daily total. The daily totals had fallen for four consecutive days before Wednesday. The state total now is 10,902. Three additional related deaths were reported, pushing the tally to 421.
- In Illinois, another 1,677 new cases were reported, along with 192 additional related deaths. The state totals now are 84,698 cases and 3,792 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County did not contribute to the new case or death tallies Wednesday, despite what the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website shows. The state agency reported one more case and the county’s first related death on Wednesday. However, the Jo Daviess County Health Department stated that information for a Cook County resident was incorrectly attributed to the county, which still has 18 cases and no deaths.