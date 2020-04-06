DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Lafayette County health officials today announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
Lafayette County was the last in southwest Wisconsin to not have a confirmed case.
The state of Wisconsin has not issued its daily update as of 12:20 p.m. today, but as of Sunday, three cases had been confirmed in both Grant and Iowa counties, while Crawford County had two.
The coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. As a result, many of those people are never tested.