Clarke University is offering online professional development courses free to a limited number of eligible Iowa residents.
Each $175 “micro-course” registration fee will be waived for 60 eligible Iowa residents through the 2020 Coronavirus Relief Employer Innovation Fund, according to a press release.
It states that the grant “is meant to serve any Iowan who is currently unemployed, underemployed or looking to pivot careers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The CareerPLUS micro-courses are 100% online, feature 15 hours of content and are self-paced over four weeks.
The application deadline for grant-funded micro-courses is Thursday, Dec. 17, or when each course reached capacity.
To apply or for more information, visit clarke.edu/careerplus/grant or email careerplus@clarke.edu.