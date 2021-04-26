The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team and partners have scheduled two virtual question-and-answer sessions this week regarding coronavirus vaccinations.
The events will feature area physicians and community members discussing the vaccines and related topics.
The first will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, and will be hosted by the City of Dubuque Human Rights Department. It will feature Dr. Bobby Koneru, a member of the Dubuque County Board of Health; Dr. Wanakee Carr, an OB/GYN with Genesis Health Group; and community members Danielle Moore, Abhay Rawal and Jason Weston. Viewers can watch and submit questions at Facebook.com/Dubuque.Rights or bit.ly/2QloPe3, with passcode 680153.
The second will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, and will be hosted by Switching Places Foundation. It will feature Dr. Alexander Johnson, of Grand River Medical Group; Dr. Christopher Little, of Medical Associates; and community members A. Alanda Gregory, Mary Gitau and Corey Young, also a member of the county Board of Health. Viewers can watch and submit questions at Facebook.com/Queens4Peace orbit.ly/3uSIBfk with passcode 231145.