GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Guttenberg City Hall will be closed to the public due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
All business will be conducted by phone, email or online, the city announced. In-person meetings must be made by appointment.
The announcement states that the closure will remain in effect until the number of new COVID-19 cases starts to decline. Clayton County has had about 95 new cases confirmed in the past week
Call 563-252-1161 and visit cityofguttenbergia.gov for more information.