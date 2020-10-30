SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Guttenberg City Hall will be closed to the public due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

All business will be conducted by phone, email or online, the city announced. In-person meetings must be made by appointment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement states that the closure will remain in effect until the number of new COVID-19 cases starts to decline. Clayton County has had about 95 new cases confirmed in the past week

Call 563-252-1161 and visit cityofguttenbergia.gov for more information.

Tags