Three Dubuque Community School District employees — one of whom has been working inside a district building — and one cross country runner recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
“Currently, we have three active positive test results for staff, and we have one active positive result for an individual in an extracurricular (activity),” said Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer, on Monday.
Hawkins said the district was informed of the positive cases recently, but only one of the school employees has worked in district facilities this summer. Following the confirmed case, the district completed contact tracing to identify other possible staff that the employee had interacted with during a 48-hour time span.
She said so far, every individual that decided to get tested after being in contact with the positive employee has tested negative.
“Not everyone has to get tested, but the ones that have, they have all actually tested negative,” she said.
Activities Director Joe Maloney said so far this summer, a total of four individuals involved in the school district’s extracurricular programs have tested positive. The most recent case is a cross country runner, but because students work out in “pods” with only a select number of other students, only the students in the pod with the student who tested positive will need to quarantine.
“Any individual that would be deemed to be exposed to a positive case would need to quarantine for 14 days,” Maloney said.