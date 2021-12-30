The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Nine more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area since Saturday, including three more in Dubuque County and three more in Jackson County, Iowa. Additionally, there was one more death in Clayton County, Iowa, one in Crawford County, Wis., and one in Grant County, Wis.
- Another 305 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 since Dec. 23 when the numbers were last updated. Elsewhere locally in Iowa, 66 new cases were reported during that one-week span in Jackson County, 55 in Clayton County, 50 in Jones County, and 49 in Delaware County.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 103 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Saturday. There were 47 new cases in Iowa County, 40 in Crawford County and 36 in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County (Ill.), there were 51 new cases.
- As of Wednesday, 175,918 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for weeks.
- There were 31 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was a decrease of three from one week earlier.
- Dubuque and Western Dubuque community school districts are not updating their COVID-19 tracking dashboards over winter break, nor is Holy Family Catholic Schools.
- As of Wednesday, 573,032 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. The statewide COVID-19-related death toll climbed to 7,858.
- As of the CDC’s last update, 1,859,081 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 62.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 17,737 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 979,661. The state’s related deaths increased by 99, pushing the total past 10,000 to 10,014.
- As of the CDC’s last update, 3,603,415 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 65.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 97,860 new cases were reported since Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 2,119,162. Another 299 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 27,734.
- As of the CDC’s last update, 8,150,390 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 68.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.