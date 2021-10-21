Dubuque County health officials said Wednesday they are concerned about continually rising COVID-19 transmission, especially among children, and hope a vaccine approval may help slow it.
Since area schools reconvened in mid-August, Dubuque County has seen a steady increase in positive cases of COVID-19 each week.
“We have not had a week of decline as of yet since the start of school,” county Health Department Director Patrice Lambert told the Dubuque County Board of Health. “We were hoping we would reach a peak soon and see the positive cases decrease, but that has not happened. And with the weather changing, we know we’ll have many more activities indoors than outdoors.”
Data shows that the rise is no coincidence. In the past seven days, 37% of positive cases were in county residents 17 and younger.
This sharp increase in youth cases has driven younger populations to make up the highest percentage of cases since the start of the pandemic. Residents 10 and younger made up 12% of total cases countywide as of Wednesday. Residents from ages 15 to 18 made up 10%. Residents 11 to 14 made up 7%. Those were three of the four highest percentages per age group.
That higher share is new.
“Up until very recently, we were more concerned about that 19 to 24 population,” Lambert said. “They were the ones bringing in a lot of our positive cases. Now, it is that 0 to 10. We met with pre-K through 12 staff and brought this to their attention today.”
Part of that spread is because only individuals 12 and older qualify for the COVID-19 vaccines, Lambert said.
That could soon change with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration set to meet Oct. 26 to approve the Pfizer vaccine for people 5 to 11 years old. If it approves it, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then have to do the same. Lambert said that word from the Iowa Department of Public Health is that a final decision could be announced by Nov. 3.
“IDPH then will contact all the local county health departments to give all the guidance that would be needed and give us the green light to vaccinate that 5 to 11 age range with Pfizer,” she said. “We are hoping with the future approval for vaccines in the 5 to 11 age group, that will help us bring down our positive cases.”
There are still some questions about the youth vaccines. Providers would have to dilute the vaccine to a specific degree not yet publicized. The span of time between the two doses for children has also not yet been shared.
Lambert also acknowledged that vaccine hesitancy could be higher for youths, as witnessed since vaccines were approved for those 12 and older.
“We are seeing a slow increase in those numbers, but there is not the rush we saw with the older age groups,” Lambert told the board.
In the meantime, the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team is trying to facilitate testing for students.
“We have been helping the schools get access to at-home test kits,” said Health Department Assistant Director Samantha Kloft. “That takes about 48 hours to hear back, which is relatively quick compared to other resources or families paying $75 for a rapid test.”
Lambert said the wait time could be a good thing.
“If they have a cough or a fever and it’s taking them two days to get their result, at least they’re in their home not exposing other staff or a student,” she said.
Board member Diane Pape- Freiburger — a career nurse — said, though, that teachers have told her many parents are not testing their children even if they show symptoms in part because of that wait time.
“They don’t want to be off work or their kids be off school, because then they have to be off work to stay home with the kids,” she said. “Kids are showing up at classrooms sick. (Schools) send a kid home Monday, the parents don’t want to test them. You send them home again Tuesday. If we trusted that if someone had symptoms they are going to get tested that would be one thing. But that is not occurring.”
Lambert asked again that the community follow COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including being vaccinated if they are able.