GUTTENBERG, Iowa — The Guttenberg Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel its 30th annual GermanFest celebration this year, which was scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26.
Chamber Director Mandy Ludovissy said the decision was not an easy one, but recommendations from the Clayton County Board of Health informed the chamber’s choice.
“In light of the pandemic, I think most, if not all, of the Oktoberfest events in the area have been canceled,” she said. “You can’t put a bunch of drunk people in a tent and expect them to social distance.”
Several GermanFest volunteers also were not sure if they could help out this year due to COVID-19, Ludovissy said.
She added that there might be a financial loss if GermanFest was held and a smaller crowd showed up.
While the fate of other town events are being considered, Ludovissy said two Guttenberg events still are set for the end of the summer.
A community fish fry will be held in conjunction with a night of the River of Music Concert Series on Aug. 7, she said. The fish fry will be completely takeout, she said, and attendees can grab their fish and walk over to the concert at Ingleside Park.
The Celebrate Guttenberg event will also be on Aug. 8 and will include sidewalk sales and a fishing tournament, she said.