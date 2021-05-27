The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Twelve additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 13,442.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area during that time.
- As of Wednesday, 136,213 residents of that 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 56% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be regularly scheduled in Dubuque County. The next clinics will take place from 8 a.m. to noon today and from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at the Kennedy Mall vaccination clinic and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at The Salvation Army of Dubuque, 1099 Iowa St. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.8%. Rates in other area counties were Clayton County, 1.7%; Delaware County, 1.6%; Jackson County, 5.7%; and Jones County, 3.5%.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Wednesday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Monday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized as of Monday.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 161 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 371,036. The state reported five additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 6,044.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,353,630 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 54.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 330 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing its total to 609,289. Five additional related deaths were reported, so the state’s toll moved to 7,003.
- As of Wednesday, 2,541,818 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- In Illinois, a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Midwest Medical Center in Galena. To register, visit
- The state reported 1,378,388 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,139 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 26 to 22,676.
- As of Wednesday, 4,950,277 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 48.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.