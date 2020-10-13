DYERSVILLE, Iowa – A local pharmacy chain will hold free COVID-19 testing Saturday, Oct. 17, in Dyersville.
Hartig Drug Co. announced that a self-testing site will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Beckman Catholic High School, according to a press release.
Register at doineedacovid19test.com to schedule an appointment. Registrants will receive and print a voucher to obtain a test.
Participants will be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to a designated space in the parking lot where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A Hartig employee will observe the self-swab process.