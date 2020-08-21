In Iowa, there were 878 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 54,709.
Iowa’s related death toll increased by five to 1,017 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 826 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 69,059.
One related death was recorded, so the state count climbed to 1,068.
In Illinois, 2,208 new cases and 24 related deaths were reported today.
That pushes the state's totals to 215,929 cases, including 7,857 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)