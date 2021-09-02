The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were tallied in area counties. In Wisconsin, Grant County had two more deaths while Crawford County added one since Saturday. In Iowa, where the state updates COVID-19 data just once per week on Wednesdays, Jones County recorded an additional death between Aug. 25 and Wednesday.
- Dubuque County saw an increase of 144 COVID-19 cases in that one-week period. Jones County had an increase of 41; Jackson County, 34; Clayton County, 31; and Delaware County, 30.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in nine of 10 local counties — Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Grant, Iowa and Crawford counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill. Only Lafayette County in Wisconsin remained at “substantial” transmission — the second-highest rating.
- From Saturday to Wednesday, Grant County had 46 new cases; Iowa County added 20; Crawford County had 19 more cases; and Lafayette County, seven. Jo Daviess County in Illinois had 19 more cases.
- As of Wednesday, 157,583 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 64.8% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. See the full list of vaccination sites at https://bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data shows that, as of Aug. 25, eight residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19. There were six such hospitalizations in Jones County; two in Delaware County; four in Jackson County; and three in Clayton County.
- As of Wednesday, 408,390 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 8,308 from a week earlier. Thirty-nine more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,307.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,634,873 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 61.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 7,475 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 663,132. The state’s related deaths increased by 50 to 7,627.
- As of Wednesday, 3,147,280 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 62.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 20,115 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,528,120. The state’s related deaths increased by 90 to 23,979.
- As of Wednesday, 6,485,410 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 59.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.